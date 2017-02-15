Hiraba should help Naliya gang rape victim

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

In a surprise programme Congress workers today staged a demonstration outside the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba, seeking her intervention in the Naliya gangrape case in which four BJP leaders were allegedly involved.

Members of Women Congress brought a post card in which they asked Hiraba to show right path to her son (PM) to take action against the culprits. They urged Modi’s mother to follow Rajdharma and not to become blind in son’s love like Kaekiya of Mahabharta.

They said that they are sure that a ‘mother would fight for justice to a daughter’.

The Congress workers assembled unannounced in front of the house of Pankaj Modi, younger brother of the Prime Minister, where 97-year-old Hiraba lives in Raisan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar city. Policemen rushed to the spot and detained the Congress

“We have briefly detained around 35 Congress workers, mostly women, as they sat on a dharna and shouted slogans outside Hiraba’s home. No untoward incident took place during the demonstration,” said Info City police inspector K M Priyadarshi.

These Congress workers alleged that police were trying to shield the real culprits involved in the gangrape in Naliya town of Kutch district.

For news in Hindi see our daily Chaupal Chronicle