Congress sets up screening panel for Gujarat elections

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Congress today announced the constitution of a screening committee for selecting its candidates for Gujarat Assembly elections. The four member committee will be headed by Balasaheb Thorat, a former Maharashtra minister. Elections in Gujarat are scheduled in December this year.

“Former MP Meenakshi Natarajan, Congress Legislative Party leader in UP Ajay Lallu and AICC Secretary Girish Chodankar,” AICC general secretary Janardan Dwivedi said in a statement.

With this party level infrastructure of committee for elections is complete. Party has already decided to field 43 of its existing MLAs. 14 MLAs including leader of Opposition Shankarsinh Vaghela quit the party and have joined BJP.

The party has already set up the state election committee, headed by PCC chief Bharatsinh Solanki for the polls.

After cross voting by its MLAs in Rajya Sabha elections, Congress is taking series of steps to gear up for Assembly elections.

(For news in Hindi see our Hindi daily Chaupal Chronicle)