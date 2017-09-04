Congress to focus on SMEs: Rahul

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The Congress party will focus on and support small and medium enterprises in the state which can fight against threats from China. Modi government is all out only for a handful of industrialists and its policies have wiped off SMEs, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi said.

He slammed Modi for giving massive Rs.60,000 crore aid to Tata for Nano. “If this amount was given to SMEs it would have changed the economic scenario of the country. This amount is twice the debt of famers of Gujarat”, he said and asked people to think what Modi’s priorities are? “Do you see Nano cars on road”, he quipped.

Launching election campaign in the poll bound state at a party workers meeting he said that the BJP government was not at all concerned about SMEs. India traders can fight China but they need support from the government. SMEs create employment opportunities but closure threat is looming on them due to bad policies of the Modi government, Rahul said.

He said that once Gujarat was a textile hub and world leader but now Bangladesh has taken over and the government is doing nothing.

Modi is interested only in 50 big industrialists at the cost of SMEs, he alleged. Farmers and small traders and businessmen are backbone of the country and Congress will work for their interests, he promised.

About Goods and Service Tax(GST) he said that UPA and NDA policies on it are different. “We had demanded that maximum rate should be 18% but Modi government fixed it at 28%. We had said that it should be implemented with proper trials gradually but this government wants all drama so implemented it midnight”, Rahul said.

Demonetization was a attack on small businesses which has resulted in GDP decreasing by 2 percent.

(For news in Hindi see our Hindi daily Chaupal Chronicle)