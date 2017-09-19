Congress to waive off farmers debt in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

After promising employment to all educated unemployed youth in Gujarat, Congress has come out with its scheme for the welfare of debt ridden farmers in the state. Complete waiver of debt and 16 hours uninterrupted electricity supply are two of the six major reliefs Congress plans to offer if it comes to power in Gujarat in elections this year.

Dubbing ruling BJP in Gujarat as anti farmer, Congress leaders said that the government was acquiring land from farmers forcibly for the benefit of industrialists. They said that the farmers’ consent would be taken before taking their land.

Today farmers are not adequate prices. As a result farmers were giving up farming. Number of farmers was decreasing while that of farm labour was increasing. They said that Minimum Support Price would be adequate and would be announced timely. Congress would give MSP of Rs 1250 for groundnut and Rs 1500 for cotton.

Asserting that completion of Narmada irrigation network would be a top priority for Congress, the party has promised free irrigation water by Narmada canal.

With these issues Congress will approach farmers of Gujarat under its Navsarjan Khedut Abhiyan said PCC President Bharat Solanki, Arjunsinh Modhwadia, Siddhartha Patel and Shaktisinh Gohil.

