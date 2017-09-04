Congress will give tickets to workers: Rahul

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that party workers will be given tickets in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat. He asserted that there will be no parachute system for allotting tickets and last minute entrants will be not be considered.

Interacting with party workers here at the Sabarmati Riverfront the Congress leader said that tickets would be given to workers who are rooted to the ground and fight against BJP and RSS. The programme was “Samvad” (communication) where party workers asked questions and he replied from the stage.

To a question about sabotage by senior leaders he said that anyone found doing such activities would be expelled from the party. Tickets for the Assembly elections would be finalized soon. He said that he had asked party incharge Ashok Gehlot to visit all the districts and prepare a ground report.

