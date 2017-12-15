Congress will win 124 seats in Gujarat : Bharatsinh

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Dismissing exit polls report Gujarat Congress President Bharatsinh Solanki today said that party will win 120 plus seats in the Assembly elections. He said that the estimate was on the basis of feedback from party candidates and office bearers.

A meeting of party candidates and senior leaders was held here today and review of the polls was done. He said that people of the state had rejected BJP and voted in favour of Congress.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel also claimed that Congress would win 100 plus seats. He went to Ambaji temple today to seek blessings. Talking to media he said that exit polls were paid ones and Congress government was sure.

BJP has convened a meeting of party office bearers, senior leaders and candidates on Saturday to review the polls. Party president Jitu Vaghani said that BJP would win 150 plus seats and will discuss polling percentage and preparations for a new government after 18th.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has deployed its cadre at 37 strong rooms where electronic voting machines and VVPAT are stored. State party spokesperson Himanshu Patel confirmed this and said the party has deployed its cadre at polling stations to ensure there is no manipulation.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle