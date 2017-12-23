Congress will win 135 seats in next elections: Rahul

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

In his first visit after Gujarat election results Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that it was a victory for the party. He said that party workers had worked hard and it reflected in the results.

“People have also accepted us and in next elections Congress will from government with 135 seats”, Rahul said while addressing a meeting of party workers. Asking his party members to remain steadfast, Rahul said that the Gujarat polls, despite the results, were a victory for Congress because it used truth and love as a weapon to fight the polls.

“Agar Congress ek saath khadi ho jaati hai, to wo haarti nahin hai. Chunaav mein humari haar hui, par hum jeete kyunki wo gusse se lade aur unke paas sab saadhan the. aur humare paas sach; hum pyaar se lade”(If Congress stands together, it won’t lose. In the elections (Gujarat Assembly polls), we lost. But it was our victory because they fought with anger and they had all the means. And we (only) had truth; we fought with love.), he justified. The Congress leader added that his party lost the Gujarat polls because of the malicious campaign being run by BJP to defame the Congress party for the last 20 years.

Let me tell you about the reasons for our defeat. In the last 20 years, the BJP and Mr Modi have run a campaign of defamation against Congress party workers and leaders”, he said. He also hinted that certain people within the party worked against the party during the Gujarat elections and promised that action will be taken against them.

“Ninety percent of the people fought together and made efforts with the Congress in the election, but 5-10 percent didn’t help. The party will be taken action against”, he said. “We will take action against them lovingly”, he said.

Rahul started his Gujarat visit by offering prayers at Somanth. From there he came to Ahmedabad where he met party workers region wise. According to sources most of the workers blamed Alpesh Thakore for party’s loss in North Gujarat. They complained that he became busy in his own constituency and did not campaign at other places.

