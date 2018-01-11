Cow on runway: two flights abort landing at Ahmedabad airport

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

An international flight and a cargo plane could not make landing at Ahmedabad airport as a cow was roaming on the run way. Birds and animals are frequent ‘visitors’ at the airport affecting flight operations.

On Thursday morning an international flight from Gulf and a cargo plane could not land as cow was wandering on the runway. The flights were diverted to Mumbai.

Airports Authority of India Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra confirmed the incident adding that the cow had entered through the cargo side. “But it was controlled soon,” he said.

