Cracks appear in PAAS just before elections

On the eve of polling of first phase of Gujarat elections cracks appeared in PAtidar Anamat Andolan Samiti. PAAS has been quite active in Surat and Saurashtra which is going to polls tomorrow. Dinesh Bambhaniya, most trusted aide of PAAS convenor Hardik Patel today appeared before cameras and said that he was aggrieved with HArdik who was silent despite Congress’s cheating on quota issue.

Bambhaniya denied that he had quit PAAS and said that he was with PAAS but was not happy with the political support of Congress. PAAS is an organization which works for the community and would not be cheated by Congress. “ I will not join BJP or any other party as my fight was for the martyrs of Patidar community”, he added.

He said that Congress had promised to include the reservation road map to Patidar community in its manifesto but it did not do so. “ I talked to party state president Bharatsinh Solanki and even talked to Hardik repeatedly but despite assurances nothing has happened. It is cheating and I am pained to see that Hardik was silent while Congress was trying to cheat the community,’ he said.

Taking a dig at sex CDs of Hardik, he said that not all the CDs can be morphed ‘Hardik should file FIR if he feels that it was morphed,’ he said.

