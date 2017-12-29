Cracks appear in PAAS

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Allegations against Hardik Patel, convenor of PAtidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) by his colleagues seems to take out the wind out of the powerful quota agitation which had left the ruling BJP in jitters in the state.

Hardik’s one time close confidant Dinesh Bhambhania today fired yet another salvo at Hardik, just a day before chintan shivir of PAAS. On Saturday there is meeting of PAAS at Botad to chalk out future strategy.

Bambhaniya has alleged that Hardik has amassed personal wealth from the donation in the name of Patidar quota agitation. He said that Hardik was involved in ticket deal with Congress during elections and has bought several properties and flats in Ahmedabad, Vadodara,Surat, Bharuch etc out of the agitation fund. He had also questioned as to when Hardik would hand over the fund collected for martyrs of agitation to their family members. Bambhaniya alleged that Hardik and some of his closed ones talk things of high morality about women in the day time and drink liquor and indulge in debauchery in the night. He also questioned as to why Hardik has not made a criminal complaint in connection with his sex CDs if he alleges these to be morphed.

One more PAAS member criticized HArdik for his alleged sex CDs and said that Hardik was just enjoying and defaming Patidars.

Reacting to these allegations PAAS leader Hardik Patel today said that he could only be kept silent by shooting at him from point blank range. He said that various allegations were being leveled against him. He would tolerate it all because he was not wrong. He would continue his fight because he worked for people.

‘Even if Iwas killed, I would become quiet and not the ideology’, Hardik said. He knew that he would be booked in several cases including that under sections of Income tax act. But he was not impotent and was ready to spend even 14 years in jail.

