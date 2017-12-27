‘Criminal’ minister in new BJP govt. in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The new BJP ministry has a criminal minister. Devgarh Baria MLA Bachu Khabad has three criminal cases against him and still has been included in the cabinet, opposition Congress has alleged.

Instead of arresting him he has been ‘honoured’, GPCC spokesperson Manish Doshi said. Khabad has serious complaints against him under the arms act. This proved that BJP had taken help of anti social elements to win elections, he alleged.

Doshi said that police would not inquire into these complaints and demanded a inquiry by district judge in cases against the new minister. He said that it was unfortunate that the entire police was present in the swearing-in ceremony and still no action was taken against Khabad. The BJP had different rules for different people.

