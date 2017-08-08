Cross complaints by BJP and Congress put counting of RS votes on hold

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The counting of votes of Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat have been put on hold due to cross complaints by BJP and Congress. While Congress had demanded that votes of two of its rebel MLAs be disqualified , BJP has also filed a similar complaint albeit two hours late.

Congress had said that two of its MLAs Raghavji Patel and Bholabhai Patel had shown their ballot papers to BJP chief Amit Shah. On the same grounds BJP lodged complaint against Dani Limda MLA and chief whip of Congress Shaielsh Parmar and Jhalod MLA Mitesh Garasiya claiming that they too had shown their ballot papers to their party leaders.

The battle for RS elections in Gujarat has now reached centre where top leaders of the both the parties making representations to the Election Commission.

