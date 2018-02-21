CS visits Narmada dam, says no drinking water supply problem

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Gujarat chief Secretary J N Singh once again reiterated that there will be no drinking water supply problem despite level of Narmada dam going down. Singh visited the dam second time on Wednesday and said that the state had started using dead water.

Due to water level receding rapidly the two hydel power units have been closed down and power production has stopped. This would cause loss of crores of rupees to neighbouring Maharasthra and MP.

Singh said that though the level in dam was low there would be no problems in drinking water supply. He said that the level in dam was 110.3 meter today. The inflow was only 505 cusecs while the outflow was 9546 cusecs. He added that the state had started utilizing dead water since yesterday evening.

