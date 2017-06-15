Custodial death: Patidars to take dead body to Governor

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The issue of custodial death of a Patidar youth in Mehsana in Gujarat is becoming more serious and Patidars are in no mood to relent. The family of the deceased have demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident and to press for their demand they have decided to take out funeral procession of the youth and take the dead body to Governor house.

Father of Ketan Patel who died in custody said that if their demands are not met they will leave the dead body at Raj Bhavan. They have alleged that Ketan who was arrested by police for a theft was tortured so badly that he died. Two post mortems have been conducted and though official report has not been released sources say that the body had more than 59 injury marks on the body.

Patidars had also observed a bandh two days back and had not accepted the body till Wednesday. They had demanded that action should be taken against police officials first. On Tuesday the state government had suspended three policemen.

Meanwhile, strict security arrangements have been made at Mehsana civil hospital where the dead body has been kept. The government is also in a fix as there is possibility of another strong Patidar agitation. Mehsana is the constituency of deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

For news in Hindi see our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle