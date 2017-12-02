Cyclone Okhi to bring rains to Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Parts of South Gujarat and coastal Saurashtra region in the state are likely to witness a few spells of light to moderate rain in next three days. Heavy rains have also been predicted in Saurasthra and Diu, Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli. This is due to the impact of Cyclone Okhi, which has caused widespread damage in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. More than 15 people have died and more than 500 are stranded.

Director of IMD center Jayanta Sarkar said that fishermen have been advised not to venture into seas. The sea along Southern Gujarat coast and Saurashtra were also likely to remain rough in the coming days.

