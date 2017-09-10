D G Vanzara all set to be in politics

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Former IPS D G Vanzara of Sadik Jamal and Ishrat Jahan encounter fame today made clear his political ambitions as Gujarat is going to polls in December this year. Though has been holding rallies to show his Hindutva strength for quite some time, this is for the first time he sounded loud and clear about his political ambitions.

He was speaking at a function of his Samajik Ekatmata Manch , at Gandhinagar civil hospital auditorium. The retired IPS officer denied that he was forming a new political outfit but he confirmed that he will join a political party as his interest lay in “lokniti” (public policy).

Vanzara refused to name the party he would join. When asked what the core issue of his political campaign would be, Vanzara said he would work to unite various castes and sects of Hindus in Gujarat under one umbrella for a common political purpose.

Vanzara had spent nine years in jail -at Sabarmati central jail and Taloja jail in New Mumbai -as an accused in the Sadik Jamal and Ishrat Jahan encounter cases. He was recently discharged in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh-Tulsi Prajapati encounter cases. Vanzara’s two colleagues – retired ACP ML Parmar and KM Vaghela – were by his side on the dais. Parmar and Vaghela are both accused in the encounter cases.

