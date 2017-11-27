Dalit leader Mevani jumps into election battle

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

On the last day of filing nominations, dalit leader Jignesh Mevani on Monday filed his nomination paper for the Vadagam (SC) seat of Banaskantha district as an Independent candidate with outside support of Congress.

To accommodate dalit leader, Congress shifted its Vadgam MLA Manibhai Vaghela to Idar (SC) in the neighbouring Banaskantha district. Congress made it clear that in Vadgam it will support Mevani. In last two years Mevani has emerged as Dalit face in Gujarat and incident of dalit atrocity in Una shot him into prominence. However, he was maintaining that he will have no tie up with any political party. He has always maintained that BJP was the main enemy and his one point mission was to defeat BJP.

“Since the ruling BJP is our key enemy, I request aspiring candidates of other parties and independents not to file their papers, so that we can have a direct battle with the BJP. This is people’s battle against dictatorship and we will continue our fight after winning this election,” he said.

Mevani is one of the three young leaders representing three different communities Patidars, Thakores and dalits who have emerged as strong leaders in the last years in Gujarat. Patidar leader Hardik Patel has extended full support to Congress and Congress has accommodated some of patidar leaders represented by Hardik Patel’s group PAAS.

Alpesh Thakore has already joined Congress and he has been given ticket of Radhanpur constituency. While Mewani took up the cause of Dalits and he attacked government with cases of atrocity on dalits, Thakore shot into prominence with his agenda of strict implementation of prohibition, and later included other issues like education. Hardik Patel has agenda of reservation for patidars which lead to agitation in 2015 in which 14 patidars were killed.

Earlier in November, Mevani had a meeting with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during the Gandhi’s visit to south Gujarat. After the meeting, Mevani had said that the Opposition party gave him an assurance that more than 90 percent of his demands will be incorporated in its manifesto.

Stopping short of declaring an open support to the Congress after the meeting, Mevani had said that he would ask his community members to defeat BJP in the Gujarat polls.

He had discussed 17 demands of his community in the meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

