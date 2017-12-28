Dalit leader Mevani launches campaign against liquor

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani also an independent MLA from Vadgam has launched a campaign against liquor in Gujarat. He shot in prominence during Una flogging case where dalits were beaten up by few people of higher caste. Mevani said that his fight against liquor is based on people’s feelings who want this vice abolished.

Mevani is on the go from first day. After being elected he wrote a letter to the collector about bad roads in his area and threatened to launch agitation if action was not taken. The young leader has found support from Congress MLA Alpesh Thakore who started agitation against liquor.

In two days Mevani has held protest programmes. One at Gomtipur police station and another at Vadaj with a huge supporting crowd. His demand is that liquor dens in the areas should be shut down. Addressing the crowd today he said that police was not taking action as illegal liquor business in the state is around Rs.2500 crore. ‘In whose pocket this money goes? Amit Shah or Narendra Modi or Vijay Rupani’ ? he asks.

He submitted a memorandum to police commissioner and gave ultimatum that liquor dens should be shut down in the two areas in 24 hours or he will launch similar programmes at other police stations.

Mevani said that women complained to him about this business which was ruining their family life. He said that he will continue his agitation till the BJP government take action against liquor mafia.

Mewani and Thakore are first time MLAs. They were elected with support from their villages and caste as they had taken up cause of their caste. Congress supported them in elections and the duo along with Patidar leader Hardik Patel restricted BJP to 99 seats.

