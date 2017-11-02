Dalit leader Mevani not to join any political party

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The leader and convener of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, Jignesh Mevani, on Thursday clarified that he would not join any political party even the question of his joining Congress is being hotly discussed in political circles in Gujarat.

Talking with media here, Mevani said that he was not going to join Congress. In the same breath he added that he was not going to join any political party. He, however, does not rule out talks with Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi saying that he was ready to discuss the demands of 47 lakh dalits of Gujarat.

Mevani was very critical of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party saying that during its 22 years of rule the party never bothered to look into the matters of dalits. About supporting Congress, he said that it depended on the stand the Congress takes on the demands of dalits.

Referring to the murder of RTI activist Amit Jethwa, Mevani said that BJP was protecting its former MP Dinu Solanki despite Supreme Court orders. He said that SC had cancelled the bail of Solanki and asked him to surrender before the CBI. But he is roaming free, he said. He dubbed CBI as saffron parrot and said that his organization would launch agitation to press demand for Solanki’s arrest.

Solanki is charged with turning witnesses hostile using all kind of pressure tactics. SC has asked Solanki to be sent to jail until the examination of eight key witnesses.

