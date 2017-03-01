Dalits refuse to take body of murdered Dalit sarpanch in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

In less than two days of ruling BJP boasting itself to be savior of dalits in Gujarat murder of a dalit sarpanch has posed a seious challenge to Vijay Rupani government.

BJP which is always quick to turn every such issue into a case of politicization finds that not the opposition Congress but people of the village of the sarpanch and his community are up in arms against the government. They have refused to take possession of the dead body and relatives of the sarpanch are on fast until death. One of them had to shifted to hospital in Amreli as his condition deteriorated.

The incident is about death of Jaysukh Mankad (30) the sarpanch of Varasada village of Amreli district. He is said to be lynched to death by a gang of upper caste persons.

Interestingly BJP members in general and its scheduled caste minister Atmaram Parmar had rocked the State Assembly over a remark by Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil against Parmar. The entire government was on its legs on the remark against Parmar claiming that it was an insult of Dalits and vociferously demanded apology from the Gohil.

Meanwhile, police arrested one of the accused and persuaded family to claim the body. The victim’s family demanded immediate arrest of all the three accused and refused to claim his body until the trio was arrested.

In this case three men assaulted Jaysukh Madhad (30), the sarpanch of Varasda village, around 10 km away from Amreli at 6 pm on Tuesday. The accused stabbed the victim in his right thigh and also hit him with iron pipes. Police said that the sarpanch died on his way to Amreli civil hospital even as the accused managed to run away. As doctors at the Amreli hospital declared Madhad dead on arrival, groups of Dalits assembled on the hospital premises and started protesting on Tuesday night.

In his complaint, Madhad’s elder brother Aravind named Deep Dhadhal, Yuvi Dhadhal and Madhu Vala—all resident of Varasda village—as accused. Aravind stated in his complaint that the accused called Jaysukh near their home in Varasda and stabbed him. The complainant said the accused assaulted his brother due to a tiff which had started between the victim and the accused during recent election of the village panchayat of Varasda. In the election held in December, Jaysukh had been elected sarpanch of Varasda. The accused Ramesh, as mentioned in the complaint, did not like this.

Amreli SP Jagdish Patel said prima facie the rivalry at the election time led to murder. “The work of developing underground drainage line is going on in the village. Deep had demanded that more stone be used for paving the road in front of his house after it was dug up for laying the drainage line. He had a dispute over this with the sarpanch. Deep had also been demanding a letterhead of the village panchayat from the sarpanch saying he needed it for a visa application but the sarpanch had told him that he will give it after seeking legal advice. Additionally, Deep’s father had fielded a panel of his own at the village panchayat election but it had lost to the panel of Jaysukh. In the backdrop of all this, the duo entered in an argument on Tuesday evening and Deep stabbed the victim.

Police arrested Deep and is looking for the other two.

