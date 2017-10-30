Date for filing GSTR extended

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

The government on Monday extended the due date by a month for the filing of July GSTR-2 to November 30 and GSTR-3 to December 11.

GSTR-2 or purchase returns have to be matched with GSTR-1 which is the sales return. The original due date for filing GSTR-2 was October 31, while the last date for filing of GSTR-3, which is a matching form of GSTR-1 and 2, was November 11.

The last date for filing of GSTR-1 for July was October 1. Over 46.54 lakh businesses had filed July GSTR-1 returns. The extension will facilitate about 30.81 lakh taxpayers for filing GSTR-2 for the month of July 2017, the finance ministry said in a statement.

In Gujarat 46.84 lakh people have filed GSTR-1 returns. As against this only 16.03 lakh could file GSTR-2 returns.

“The competent authority has approved the extension of filing of GSTR-2 for July 2017 to November 2017, for facilitation of businesses and all taxpayers,” it said.

Businesses have been complaining of problems in matching invoices while filing GSTR-2 on the GST Network portal. This is the first month of filing GSTR-2.

