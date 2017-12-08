Day and night Congress has abused me : Modi

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked Congress and said that it had always abused him. Congress leader ani Shanker Aiyar’s remark calling Modi a ‘neech’ has provided enough ammunition to Modi for his speeches.

Addressing election rallies in Gujarat today Modi said that Congress had in the past called him monkey, mad dog….. and other names. It is not insult of Modi but insult of Gujaratis and they will reply in ballot boxes, he said.

He said grand old party has a problem with him because he is from a ‘lower caste’ from Gujarat. “Why am I ‘neech’? Because I was born poor, because I am of a lower caste, because I am a Gujarati? Is that why they hate me? Evidently, one Gujarati, a person born into a poor family has troubled them a lot,” Modi said.

Are these the kind of things we should say in public life. Where is the decency in the language Congress leaders have used for me? What did I do to deserve this? Is it my crime that the people of India have reposed their faith in me,” he said.

“Day and night the Congress has abused me. I keep quiet only because my priority is work,” PM Modi claimed.

Modi did not stop here. He alleged that Aiyar had given supari in Pakistan to get him removed from the way between New Delhi and Islamabad. The people of the country have elected me in a democratic way. And Maa Ambe is protecting me.

Congress believed in ‘atkana’ (to stall), ‘latkana’ (to keep an issue hanging) and ‘bhatkana’ (to divert an issue).Modi also said, ”When our brave jawans conducted the surgical strike into the LoC, I think all the people of the country felt proud, but only the Congress was not happy

“They raised questions about the surgical strike — did this happen or not? Pakistan is saying that it did not happen…why none of our soldiers were killed… Would you believe Pakistan or India in such matters?” Modi asked.

