Demonetisation : Gujarat VAT income rises by 22 %

Gujarat government has claimed an increase of 22 percent in its income of VAT (Value-Added Tax) after demonetization. This was stated in the Budget estimates for the financial year 2017-18 presented by Finance Minister Nitin Patel in Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday.

“Contrary to fear expressed by many, it has led to higher growth in state’s revenue from VAT as more taxpayers have come under the tax net. As against VAT income of Rs 10,198 crore from November to January in 2015-16, we have received Rs 12,424 crore from November to January 2016-17, registering an increase of 21.83 percent,” Patel said.

The government has not touched VAT in the budget proposals. “Considering that the new law of GST (Goods and Service Tax) is going to be implemented very shortly in the whole country, I do not suggest any changes in the taxation structure of VAT, at this stage,” he added. He said that e-payment will be made compulsory for payment of tax exceeding Rs 10,000 very shortly.

However, later in media interaction, Finance Minister Nitin Patel and Commercial Tax Commissioner P D Vaghela parried questions about the effect of demonetization on economy. They did not provide break up of VAT income after November 8.

When asked about payment of VAT in old currency notes, Vaghela said that the government had no idea as the tax was received in banks.

