Dhanani takes charge of LoP

Paresh Dhanani, Congress MLA from Amreli took charge as Leader of opposition in Gujarat Assembly on Monday morning. A patidar leader, Dhanani has been elected for the third time in the assembly.

He first performed puja and then took charge of office. After that a meeting of all elected MLAs in the presence of senior party leaders including state president Bharatsinh Solanki took place.

Addressing the meeting the young leader said that Congress would take up people’s issues in the Assembly. He said that farmers in the state are having troubled times as the government has refused to give Narmada waters for irrigation. Besides, MSP for farm produce is also not good causing loss to farmers.

Congress will form a shadow Assembly where members of the party would take up issues relating to various ministries. Dhanani said that Congress had performed well in the elections securing 77 seats and will fare much better in 2019 elections.

Senior leaders who lost elections like Shaktisinh Gohil, Arjun Modhwadhia, Siddharth Patel and others were also present on the occasion. Dhanani said that he would take guidance from seniors. A workshop for the newly elected MLAs would be held next week to guide them about Assembly proceedings.

