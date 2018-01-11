Dial 1962 for injured birds during Uttarayan

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The state government has set up a special ‘1962’ Animal Help Line Ambulance services in 11 major cities of the state to rescue injured animals and birds.

The state government has launched ‘Karuna Abhiyaan’ (Mercy Mission) to save the lives of birds who might sustain injuries during the ‘Uttrayan’ festival. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the government is taking every possible measure to protect lives and injuries being caused to birds during the Kite Festival. Government is alert against the use of ‘Chinese’ threads.

The helpline these centers are being manned by a medical staff team, including doctors and are equipped with facilities like pre-operative, post-operative and ICU. Beside these, 244 medical centers are being run by the NGOs. 46 animal ambulances, 500 veterinary doctors, 781 clinics, over 270 NGOs are participating in the Karuna Abhiyaan. In total, over a 1,000 clinics, 661 rescue teams and 576 teams, which will remove hanging threads from trees and electricity poles, are pressed into the services.

Under the Karuna Abhiyaan a control room will remain operational from early morning 07:00 am to 06:00 pm in evening for 10 days at the headquarters of each Taluka.

