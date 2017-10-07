Diwali has come early due to changes in GST : Modi

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Prime Minister NArendra Modi today hailed the changes made by GST council and said that Diwali has come early for people. He said that changes were made so that business class should not be caught in red-tape.

Addressing a public gathering at Dwarka after seeking blessings at the famous Dwarkadeesh temple PM said the government had earlier stated that it will study the GST for three months following its implementation and then fix the problems.”(We had said)…Wherever there are problems in these three months, as in the areas of management, shortage of technology, problems related to rules, complaints regarding rates, trouble in practical experience of business class, we will address it,” he said.

“We do not want the country’s business class to get caught in red tapism, files and bureaucracy” Modi said. He charged Congress government with narrow vision of development. He said that in Jamnagar district the then Chief Minister Madhavsinh Solanki had inaugurated a water tank. This inauguration was splashed in newspaper advertisements in a big way. This was their vision of development, but we have a big view of development, he said. Now development is the dream of 125 crore Indians.

He laid the foundation stone of the for four-lane cable stayed signature bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka, which will be built at a cost of Rs 962.42 crore. Once, setting up hand-pumps used to be govt’s achievement. Today there’s a govt which has supplied Narmada’s water to villages, he said.

He started his two day tour of Gujarat with blessings of Dwarkadeesh.

He said that the government would help fishermen by providing them loan at lower interest rate so that they would be able to buy big boats and improve their business. He said that Congress government did not do anything for fishermen. He said that Kandla port has developed at a pace which was never witnessed in the past 25 years. Agreement with Japan will be a great boost to the development of the Alang ship breaking yard.

He said that country’s first Marine Police Research and Training institute will be set up near Dwarka.

Later laying foundation stone for international Airport near pilgrim town Chotila Modi said that the airport was unique in many ways. Only a little land was taken from farmers. It was mainly on the land that was of no use. He said that did ever people of Chotila or neighbouring Surendranagar thought of having an international airport in the vicinity. He said that this was development and for this one has to be committed.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle