Doctors to observe black day on January 2

Doctors will stay away from theior routine work on Tuesday January 2 to observe Black Day to protest against National Medical Commission Bill which is being brought in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. As part of nationwide strike, over 25,000 doctors of Gujarat will also observe Black Day.

Interacting with media , office bearers of Ahmedabad Medical Association said that doctors will go on strike but attend emergency cases so that patients had no difficulty. Students of 23 medical colleges will also join agitating doctors of Gujarat.

Doctors are protesting against various provisions of NMC which provides for replacement of Medical Council of India and practice of allopathic medicine by Ayurved and Homoeopathy doctors by doing a six month bridge course.

The new governing body will have just 25 members inplace of 135 member Medical Coucil of India. Of these only five will be representatives of Indian Medical Association while rest would be nominated by government. This body will have wide power to grant permission to medical colleges to raise fee and student strength.

