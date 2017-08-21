Domestic air traffic rise by 17%, AI tops in complaints

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

More and more people in the country are travelling by air. Statistics reveal that domestic air traffic has increased by 17 percent with new players entering the market. A survey released by the government shows that passenger number during January to July this year was 651.27 lakhs as compared to 560.87 lakh during the corresponding period last year. This shows a rise of 17.18 percent.

If one looks at passenger complaints Air India tops the list with 1.7 complaints per 10,000 passengers. In july 678 passenger complaints have been received. Indigo had the lowest number with just 0.2 complaints. Highest number of complaints relate to flight problems followed by customer service. Staff behavior complaints were 5.5%.

In case of On Time Performance (OTP) of different airlines at four metros IndiGo is first with 84.6% while Jet Airways + Jetlite is last with 64.2%. Air India has 65.5%.

Air India recorded highest number of cases of denied boarding, cancellations and delays. Figures show that 28,019 passengers were affected by delays and 2913 were affected by cancellations. IndiGO reported highest number of passengers 37210 who were affected by delay beyond two hours while 21514 passengers of Spicejet were affected due to delay.

