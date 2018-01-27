Dr. Rachit from Gujarat tops NEET

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Dr Rachit Agarwal, from Rajkot has topped NEET exams in the country. He scored 975 marks out of 1,200. As many as 6,800 students tool the exams for pursuing post graduate studies in medical field.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test was held on January 7. As per NBE, the merit position of candidates will be declared in due course after applying the tie-breaker criteria as given in the information bulletin for NEET-PG 2018.

In the country, a total of 1.28 lakh students appeared for the examination and more than 64,000 students failed to clear it. According to officials there are at least 10 students who have scored more than 800 marks out of the total of 1,200 marks.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle