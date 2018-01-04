Dr. Tejas Patel performs first robotic coronary angioplasty in India

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Renowned cardiologist Padmashri awardee Dr. Tejas Patel has achieved one more accomplishment by performing first robotic assisted stenting outside USA. He and his team have performed more than 50 surgeries through robotic system in last month in the city.

Dr. Patel said that this was the first installation of Vascular Robotics System anywhere outside the America. Through this method coronary angioplasty/stenting procedures are done. Open heart surgery is still not done this way.

Thought his procedure is expensive but it has accuracy and precision. He said robo works with 1 mm accuracy. The robo has inbuilt artificial intelligence. ‘Human hands have limitations. It can work with 10 mm precision or accuracy. The robotics technology not just offer accuracy, precision and safety but also helps to avoid radiation as doctors are sitting five feet away and works through joysticks,’ Dr. Patel said.

Dr. Patel said, out of 57 coronary angioplasty/stenting procedures completed in less than month at Apex Heart Institute in 5 cases doctors had to intervene manually in mid of operation. There’s a button which quickly pushes the robo to one side, and then doctors can manually do the procedure. This is a computer based technology and it can crash anytime afterall.’

He said at present the operations were done through new system on complementary basis but in future it will add extra cost of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh per patient. The main element of additional cost is due to a hardware called ‘cassette’ which needs to be dumped after procedure.

Dr. Tejas Patel who is the only Asian doctor as visiting faculty to Mayo Clinic in Rochester has trained around 5,000 doctors in India for radial surgery intends to train the doctors across India for robotic vascular technology of coronary angioplasty and stenting, at his Apex Heart Institute.

Heart related ailments are on rise in the country and out of 100 adults in the age group of 40+, 20-25 face some or other heart related troubles. Almost all 40 plus persons are in diabetes or pre-diabetes stage, and diabetes invariably triggers heart issues.

