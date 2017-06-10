Durlabh Patel –Eklavya of Mahatama Gandhi

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

84 year old Durlabh Patel, a Gujarati who has lived in Africa and UK, is known for his Gandhian life among his friends in the three continents. His gait, youthfulness even at 84 impresses anyone. His articulate expressions about Gandhian way of life clearly give idea of him, a follower of Gandhi in spirit and action.

Though his life is quite ordinary, it is full of Gandhian spirit in action. One can feel this Gandhian spirit while going through his autobiography Mahatma Gandhiji My Guru, a small 100 page book in Gujarati. Today there is voluminous literature about Gandhi, but this 100 page book is a good primer about Gandhian thought in action.

He had never seen Gandhi. He knew Gandhi by name that he had heard and revered by people for the freedom struggle. A chance reading of autobiography of Gandhi at the age of 19 turned him Gandhian in his life by imbibing what he called four basic principles of Gandhi-Satya(Truth), Sewa (Service), Sadai(Simplicity) and Imandari (Honesty).

In his own words he did real sewa in 1959 when he arranged for help for flood affected people of Surat while he was in Africa. He ran a restaurant in Mombasa in 1964. However, he made it a rule that he would not serve anything which he would not like his children to eat. Business with values.

In 1974 he moved from Africa to Leicestershire in UK and was quite involved in running of a sanatan temple and Lewa Patel Samaj.

Such was his social service with Gandhian values that he was appointed Deputy Lieutenant of Leicestershire in 2001, a highly prestigious title.

The book has small topics often of less than one page. Even through such small pieces of information he highlights Gandhi’s concerns like untouchability, dignity of labour and Gandhi’s effort for entry of harijans in temple.

In 2005 when he was 72, he came to India and joined Dandi March. He says that he is fit even to take another Dandi yatra. He was born in a village of south Gujarat. His father died when he was just ten and had a very struggling childhood. He moved to Mombasa at the tender age of 14 with no money and education upto std seven.

He learnt English and accounting and served at different places in Africa and UK. His guiding principle was –frugal living. It is to have savings for selfless service. He withdrew from all his business activities in 2003 and committed himself fully to self less service for well being of others.

Though he lived in Africa and UK, where he still lives, he always remain connected with his country India. He runs several social activities in south Gujarat.

He says that Gandhi was never against Science, but he was against materialism and consumerism. He would have fought today’s consumerism and continued for overall growth of rural India, says Durlabh Patel.

He is for the spread of Gandhian values. If we create awareness of Gandhian values in today’s youth we will get benefits after 25-30 years in the form of a social movement to counter growing materialism and violence in the society.

He has never lived with Gandhi nor did he ever participated in any campaign launched by Gandhi. He knows Gandhi by his books and follows Gandhi he has seen in the books, like Eklavya who followed Dronacharya through his idol and became master of archery.

The book was released recently by Anamik Shah, Vice Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith.

There is another Gandhian identity associated with Durlabh Patel. He was born on October 2, 1933!.

