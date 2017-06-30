E-Aadhaar a proof of identity for rail travel

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

One need not carry physical copy of Aadhaar card to show as proof of identity while travelling by train as Ministry of Railways has decided to incorporate downloaded Aadhaar (e-Aadhaar) also as prescribed proof of identity at par with printed Aadhaar Card during travel.

With this the complete list now of prescribed proofs of identity which are valid for undertaking journey in any reserved class on Indian Railways is given below:

i) Voter Photo Identity Card by Election Commission of India. ii) Passport.

iii) PAN Card issued by Income Tax Department.

iv) Driving License issued by RTO. v) Photo Identity Card having serial number issued by Central/State Government. vi) Student Identity Card with photograph issued by recognised School/College for their students.

vii) Nationalised Bank Passbook with photograph.

viii) Credit Cards issued by Banks with laminated photograph.

ix) Printed unique identification card “Aadhaar” or downloaded Aadhaar (e-Aadhaar). x) Ration Card with photograph of passenger travelling.

