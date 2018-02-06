Earnings from bitcoin will be taxed

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

After Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s statement in his budget speech that investment in cryptocurrencies was not legal, Sushil Chandra, the Chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes said that those who have earned bitcoins or have made money from investments in crypto-currencies would have to pay tax. He also revealed that the department had issued one lakh notices to people who had invested in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin without declaring these in their income tax returns.

Chandra, who was speaking at an Assocham conference in Delhi, called the tax department’s action as a survey. In an interview to a television channel, Chandra had said that profits on bitcoin trading and mining would be taxed for capital gains. He said that nearly Rs 100 crore was invested from undisclosed sources.

