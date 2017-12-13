EC notice to BJP MLA for offering bribe to voters

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

BJP MLA Bhushan Bhatt who is seeking re- election from Jamalpur Khadia Assembly seat in Ahmedabad has been issued notice by the Election Commission on the basis of a video in which he is shown to offer petrol coupons to people bringing crowd for the rally of the Prime minister Narendra Modi on the river front.

In the video that has gone viral in the social media ,Bhushan Bhatt is shown to offer token of amount ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 for petrol for the vehicles used to bring crowd for the rally. He is heard saying “election commission ki aise kee taise”. The EC issued notice on a complaint filed by advocate Khan Mohammed Asadullah. Pointing out violation of model code of conduction, the advocate sought legal action against Bhushan Bhatt for bribing voters.

Bhushan Bhatt son of former speaker Ashok Bhatt is seeking election for the third term from the constituency his father represented for five times.

