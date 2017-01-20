ED arrests Bhajiawala for money laundering

Gujarat Global News Network, Surat

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested son of controversial Surat-based businessman Kishorebhai Bhajiawala on the charges of money laundering. Income tax raids yielded Rs.1.18 crore from him which included new notes of Rs.90 lakh soon after demonetization.

Jignesh was arrested by the Surat sub-zonal office of the ED and brought to Ahmedabad office for interrogation. The Bhajiawala family has allegedly converted a huge amount of their unaccounted money into new high denomination currency notes and other valuables in collusion with bank officials and private persons by impersonating and forgery.

It was also found that accused has secured several benami bank lockers to stash his unaccounted assets.

Former senior manager at Surat’s Udhna branch of the Surat Peoples Co-Operative Bank Ltd Pankaj Bhatt allegedly colluded with Bhajiawala in money laundering by giving him access to confidential files. He also obtained new currency notes in exchange of old notes from the branch using fake IDs.

IT authorities also recovered 13 kg of gold, 1 kg diamond jwellery and other valuables from him. Possibility of Kishore is also not ruled out.

