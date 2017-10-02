Eight arrested in lynching of a dalit youth in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Attacks on dalits inland of Mahatma Gandhi are on rise. Barely has the incident of beating up a dalit youth for sporting moustache has faded another incident of lynching of a dalit youth for watching garba has been reported in Anand district.The police has arrested eight people in a case of lynching of a dalit youth who had come to attend garba programme. The arrested include patidars, powerful Patel community in the state.

Anand SP said that eight people have been arrested from Bhadran village where the incident took place. The incident took place on Sunday morning.

According to police Jayesh Solanki, his cousin Prakash Solanki and two other Dalit men were sitting near a house adjacent to a temple in Bhadran village when a person made “derogatory remarks about their caste,”. The accused said Dalits “do not have any right to watch garba. He made casteist remarks and asked some men to come to the spot,” an officer at the Bhadran police station said. The upper caste men allegedly thrashed the Dalits and banged Jayesh’s head against a wall, the officer said.

Jayesh was rushed to a hospital in Karamsad, where doctors declared him brought dead in the morning.

“We have registered an FIR under IPC sections related to murder and the Prevention of Atrocities Act against eight men,” the official said. Deputy SP (SC/ST cell) A.M. Patel said it did not appear to be a premeditated attack. “”Jayesh was killed in the heat of the moment, as there was no rivalry between him and the accused. We are probing the case from all angles,” Patel added.

Those arrested include Sanjay Patel, Chintan Patel, Jignesh Patel, Rutvik Patel, Vickey Patel, Dhaval Patel, Ripen Patel and Dipesh Patel, all residents of Bhadran village. The incident comes days after two Dalit men of a village near Gandhinagar were allegedly thrashed, in separate incidents on September 25 and 29, by members of the Rajput community, for sporting a moustache.

