Eight from Gujarat to get Padma awards

Eight people from the state will be awarded Padma awards in various fields. The central government gives Padma awards every year to eminent personalities in various fields.

Ratnasunder Maharaj (spiritual) will be given Padma Bhushan while seven others would be given Padma Shri awards.

The government has selected Genabhai Patel, a farmer for the prestigious award.

Genabhai is from a village in Banaskantha district and is visually impaired. He is known for pomegranate cultivation which he is doing using different technologies.

Other awardees are Purushottam Upadhayaya (art music), V G Patel (literature and education journalism), Vishnu Pandya (literature and journalism), Subroto Das and Dr. Devendra Patel for medicine and H R Shah who is NRI for literature and education journalism.

