Eight year old girl abused physically by teacher in civic school

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

In a shocking incident an eight year old girl child studying in municipal school was allegedly raped by her teacher. The teacher Vikas Damor has been arrested. Irate parents pelted stones at the school.

According to police the girl studying in class 3 was physically abused by her class teacher. She was molested for more than a week. She complained to her parents about stomach ache but they did not take it seriously. But when her mother saw stains on her clothes three days in a row she got suspicious and took the girl to her family doctor.

The doctor told them about the abuse and asked them to file a police case. The parents took the girl to Civil hospital and then filed a case. Police arrested the teacher. By then parents had gathered at the school and indulged n stone pelting.

Opposition Congress lambasted the BJP government and said that the government was not taking any interest in security of people specially girls. Congress leader in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Badruddin Sheikh demanded that a detailed inquiry should be made in the incident a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh should be paid to the girl.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle