Election for three RS seats in Gujarat on June 8

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Elections to three Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat will be held on June 8.

The six-year term of three Rajya Sabha members from the State — Union Minister Smriti Irani, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and BJP MP Dilip Pandya — will come to an end in August.

The Election Commission of India had, on Wednesday, said election to 10 seats in the Rajya Sabha from across the country will be held on June 8, for which a formal notification would be issued on May 22. Out of the 10 retiring members, four are from Trinamool Congress, three from Congress, two from BJP and one from the CPI (M).

Last day of filing nominations is May 29 and last date for withdrawal is June 1.

In Gujarat, these polls have become crucial both for the ruling BJP and the main Opposition Congress Party, as Assembly elections are due later this year. Any upset for the Congress in Rajya Sabha polls could impact the Vidhan Sabha polls as well.

The Congress is expected to re-nominate Ahmed Patel, Political Secretary to the party President, Sonia Gandhi. If elected, it will be his sixth term in the Upper House of Parliament.

The BJP, set to win two of the three Rajya Sabha seats, is likely to field Irani again as without being an MP she cannot continue as a Union Minister. For the second seat, the party is likely to “spring a surprise”, party sources said.

For news in Hindi see our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle