Elections for 3 RS seats in Gujarat on Aug.8

Polling for three Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on August 8. According to a notification by the Election commission of India, last date for nomination is July 28.

The term of three members is to expire on August 18. The members are Ahmed Patel of Congress and Smriti Irani and Dilip Pandya of BJP. Earlier the EC had announced elections on June 8 but they were postponed.

Polling for one seat in Madhya Pradesh and six seats of West Bengal will also take place on the same day. These elections are very significant for the ruling BJP as it does not enjoy majority in the Upper House.

