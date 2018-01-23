Elections in 75 municipalities in Gujarat on Feb.17

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Elections for 75 municipalities and by-polls of 6 municipalities of state will be held on February 17. Counting will be held on Feb.19.

According to notification released by Election Commission the last date of filing nominations is Feb.3 and for withdrawal is Feb.6. In by elections polling for seven seats will be held. There are 23,798 voters and there will be 30 polling booths. Of these 7 are sensitive.

After the recently concluded Assembly elections which saw BJP just reaching majority, these elections would be a test for the ruling party. Congress is in upbeat mood and has started planning for the elections. With the announcement code of conduct has come in force.

