Errol D’Souza appointed director of IIM Ahmedabad

Prof Errol D’Souza has been appointed as Director, IIM Ahmedabad. His tenure will begin from 1st February, 2018 and is for five year duration. He was in charge director.

Prof. D’Souza studied Economics and Statistics at the University of Mumbai where he was awarded the KashinathTrimbakTelang gold medal for obtaining the first rank in in his M.A. (Economics) degree. He obtained his PhD as a University Grants Commission National Research Fellow from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

Prior to accepting this position, he served as a Professor of Economics and the Dean of Faculty at the Institute. He has held appointments such as the IFCI Chair Professor at the University of Mumbai, India Chair Professor at the University Sciences Po in Paris, as a Visiting Professor of the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla, as an Honorary Senior Fellow of the Institute of South Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore, a Visiting Scholar at Columbia University, and as a Visiting Professor at the Turin School of Development of the ILO.

He has worked on academic committees of the University Grants Commission and the Indian Council of Social Science Research, and has been associated with the Planning Commission of India and the Reserve Bank of India in various capacities, including as a Member, Technical Advisory Committee on Monetary Policy.

He is on the editorial board of the Journal of Quantitative Economics (Springer), the Indian Journal of Labour Economics (Springer), and Macroeconomics and Finance in Emerging Market Economies (Taylor & Francis). He is engaged in research in the areas of macroeconomics, development finance and public policy.

