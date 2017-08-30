Errol D’Souza appointed interim of IIM Ahmedabad

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Prof. Errol D’Souza has been appointed as Director-in-Charge of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. An official release said that he had been appointed for duration of six months or till the appointment of the regular Director, whichever is earlier.

The announcement was made by Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Board, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad Society in the Faculty Council meeting Wednesday. He would succeed Prof Ashish Nanda who will complete 4 years as the director on September 1.

Prof Nanda was appointed director for a period of five year, but he resigned one year earlier citing personal reasons.

Prof. Errol D’Souza is the professor of economics, and the dean of faculty, at the IIMA, says he “studied Economics and Statistics at the University of Mumbai where he was awarded the Kashinath Trimbak Telang gold medal for obtaining the first rank in in his M.A. (Economics) degree. He obtained his Ph.D. as a University Grants Commission National Research Fellow from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.”

He has held appointments such as the IFCI Chair Professor at the University of Mumbai, India Chair Professor at the University Sciences Po in Paris, as a Visiting Professor of the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla, as an Honorary Senior Fellow of the Institute of South Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore, a Visiting Scholar at Columbia University, and as a Visiting Professor at the Turin School of Development of the ILO.

