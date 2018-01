Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The state government on Monday issued a notification that EWay Bill will be required for only 19 commodities. This will be required if the bill is of more than Rs 50,000.Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industries had several representations on this.

The commodities include e3dible oil, taxable oil seeds, iron and steel, ceramic tiles, brass parts and brass items.

