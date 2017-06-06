Exams for 11-12 th science students who skipped semester in June

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has decided to conduct examination for Students of class 11 and 12 science who were absent in any semester and have not cleared the exams.

The exam will be conducted this month and more than 4,000 students will be benefitted. State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh chudasma said that since the government has decided to end semester system there was no need for students to wait for one full year to retake exams.

He said that any student who has skipped any exam in any semester 1,2,3 0r 4 in class 11-12 will be able to give the exam. This will save their one year, he said. The minister added that there is no semester system in 2016-17.

