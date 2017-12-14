Exit polls predict victory for BJP, seat gain for Congress in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

All exit polls on Thursday predicted victory for BJP in Gujarat albeit less seats than party’s projection of 150 and current strength of 116. The polls show a gain for Congress by more than 10 seats.

The 2017 Gujarat elections were very crucial for both BJP and Congress. For BJP it was a pre run for 2019 Lok Sabha elections and for Congress it was a test for Rahul Gandhi who has now been elected as party president.

The elections saw intense campaigning by both the parties and top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi extensively campaigning in the state. Rahul also toured the entire state and got good response from people.

The fight was between development model projected by BJP and people’s woes’ of GST, demonetization, unemployment etc. The campaign became malicious with allegations and counter allegations with even Pakistan entry by Modi.

Another important factor in this election was Patidar leader Hardik Patel who has demanded quota for Patidars and done agitations for it. He has openly appealed to voters to throw out BJP and vote for Congress.

The result would be known on Dec.18- the counting day but on Thursday after voting different agencies conducted exit polls. They are as follows:

AGENCY BJP Congress+ Others Times Now-VMR 113 +/- 3 66 +/- 3 3 +/- 3 Republic-CVoter 108 74 0 NewsX 110-120 65-75 2-4 News Nation 124-128 52-56 1-3 India Today 99-113 68-82 1-4 Zee News-Axis 99-113 68-82 1

BJP won 116 seats and Congress 61 seats in the last elections.

