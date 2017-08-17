Fake encounter accused cops Amin and Barot resign after SC intervention

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

In another setback to the BJP government two police officers who were reinstated on senior positions had to resign following tough stand by Supreme Court. N K Amin and Tarun Barot both who had served jailed term in fake encounter cases were appointed by the government. Their appointment was challenged by IPS Rahul Sharma.

Amin was Superintendent of police Navsari while Barot was posted as deputy superintendent Railways. The SC had yesterday asked state government to take a call on both the officers by Thursday or the court will deal with the issue. A bench of Chief Justice J S Khekhar and D Y Chandrachud said that Amin had serious charges against him and spent eight years in jail.

The court also cited example of former DGP P P Pandey who was given promotion and extension despite being out on bail in Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case. His appointment was challenged by former cop Juliet Rebeiro and Pandey had to put in his papers after the SC directive.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing on behalf of state government pleaded that Amin was in jail due to different reasons. He said that Rahul Sharma was retired IPS and had several grudges against the government. He said that the court should not entertain his plea.

But the apex court took a serious note of the appointments and expressed displeasure over the officers being re-inducted after their retirement. Amin was accused in Sohrabuddin fake encounter case whle Barot was accused in Sadik Jamal encounter case. Both were held guilty and served jail term but were released later on bail. A CBI court is hearing the cases.

Incharge DGP Geeta Johri confirmed that both the officers had resigned from their posts.

