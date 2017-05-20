Famine of jobs in Modi government

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

There has been drastic drop in employment generation and the government has fared poorly on the agriculture and rural development front during three years of Narendra Modi government. this government works on “maximum promotion, minimum governance”, alleged senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday he said that Modi had promised 2 crore jobs every year before polls. But as per government records in last two years only 3.5 lakh jobs had been created. Economy had hit low and investment has witnessed record reduction, he said. Bank credit was lowest in 25 years and this has created famine of jobs in the country, he added.

Terming demonetization as economic disaster he said that while it had destroyed small and medium scale industries and informal sector black money did not come out. Both Prime Minister and Finance Minister are silent on the issue of how much black money was recovered because of demonetization.

Modi government policies are anit- farmers and it is shocking that the government is importing wheat, rice and pulses and not increasing Minimum Support Price. “In the last three years, MSP of farm produce grew at the slowest pace. MSP for paddy grew at 9 per cent per annum in the last three years of the Manmohan Singh government, while it was 3.4 per cent per annum (since 2014) under the NDA rule,” he said.

He questioned the Modi government’s policy to import wheat while reducing its procurement from domestic farmers. The same has been done in the case of pulses despite a “bumper” crop last year.

“Government procurement (of wheat) has come down by 60 lakh tonnes in the last two years which has been compensated by import. This is Make In India in agriculture,” Ramesh said.

Despite India producing 22 lakh tonnes of pulses last year, the government imported 50 lakh tonnes of the commodity, the former UPA minister said. “The PM said he will make a buffer stock of pulses. Out of 20 lakh tonnes of buffer stock, only 1 lakh tonne of pulses were released in the market. We import pulses at Rs 45-50 per kg and sell them here for Rs 240 per kg.”

He said Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has helped private insurance companies collect Rs 16,000 crore as premium while farmers got only Rs 7,000 crore. “The fact is that agriculture growth rate in the last three years under Modi stood at 1.7 per cent, while in the last three years of the Manmohan Singh government, it was 3.5 per cent.”

He called Modi master re-packager and said that schemes of UPA government have been given new names and promoted by Modi. Citing examples he said that Jan Dhan Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sichai Yojana were nothing but new names of Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account and Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme, respectively, launched by the UPA administration.