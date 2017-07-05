Farmers in Gujarat throw away milk on streets demanding loan waiver

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Thousands of litres of milk was thrown on roads in Gujarat by farmers who are demanding waiver of their loans. Police detained hundereds of activists after they wasted thousands of litres of milk on the roads.

The activists, led by Kshatriya Thakore Sena founder Alpesh Thakore also announced to intensify the agitation from July 7 by preventing supply of fruits, vegetables and foodgrain if the farmers’ loans were not waived soon. He said that farmers loans were waived off in many states.

Alpesh, along with nearly 50 supporters, was detained in Ahmedabad after his group blocked roads and disposed off hundreds of litres of milk on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway. In various towns, hundreds others were detained by the police. He also appealed to more than 15 lakh milk farmers not to supply milk to dairies for processing.

There was panic in some areas since last night and people were seen rushing to procure milk. However, Shankar Chaudhary, Gujarat Minister of State for Health and also Chairman of Banas Dairy, said the state had enough milk stocks and supply will not be affected. He appealed to milk farmers to continue supplying milk to the dairies.

Amul also appealed people not to indulge in panic buying and said that the dairy had enough stock to cater to the milk demand across the state.

