FASTags must for all 4 wheelers sold after Dec.1

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has issued a Gazette Notification today according to which all four wheel motor vehicles sold on or after 1st December 2017 will have FASTags fitted on them by the manufacturer of the vehicle or its authorized dealer, as the case may be.

FASTags is an electronic toll collection system operated by National Highway Authority of India and is operational from 2014.

In case of vehicles that are sold as drive away chassis without wind screen, FASTag will have to be fitted by the vehicle owner before it is registered. Necessary amendments have been made to the relevant sections of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 in this regard.

